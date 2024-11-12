20 polluting vehicles impounded

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2024 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The district administration of Lahore continues its efforts to combat smog and reduce air pollution in the city and impounded 20 polluting vehicles at the General Bus Stand.

Following the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Assistant Commissioner of Ravi Zone Tariq Shabbir conducted an inspection at the General Bus Stand. The Secretary of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and Civil Defence officers also accompanied him.

During the inspection, 20 vehicles found to be emitting high levels of pollution were impounded.

Additionally, vehicles lacking fitness certifications or contributing to smog were fined. Acting DC Muhammad Shaoib Butt emphasized that strict action is being taken against vehicles that fail to meet environmental standards and contribute to air pollution.

He highlighted that the district administration is implementing key measures to prevent smog, in line with provincial directives. He urged the public to take precautionary steps to protect themselves from the harmful effects of smog.

