20 POs, 10 Court Absconders Arrested In Crackdown

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 11:46 PM

Under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan, Muzaffargarh police have intensified their crackdown on criminals across the district. In a series of operations, law enforcement successfully apprehended 20 proclaimed offenders and 10 court absconders

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan, Muzaffargarh police have intensified their crackdown on criminals across the district. In a series of operations, law enforcement successfully apprehended 20 proclaimed offenders and 10 court absconders.

During targeted actions against drug dealers and liquor sellers, police seized 4.82 kilograms of hashish, 213 liters of liquor, and 30 bottles of alcohol, leading to the arrest of 13 suspects. Additionally, operations against illegal weapons resulted in the confiscation of five pistols along with 30 bullets.

The E-Police Post system played a crucial role in crime detection, checking 2,609 individuals and 3,802 vehicles, leading to the recovery of seven stolen vehicles.

DPO Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan reaffirmed the police’s commitment to eradicating illegal weapons, drugs, and liquor sales, stating that the crackdown against criminals would continue with full force. He urged citizens to report any suspicious activities via the police helpline or the nearest police station, assuring that the identity of informants would be kept strictly confidential.

