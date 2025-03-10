20 POs, 10 Court Absconders Arrested In Crackdown
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 11:46 PM
Under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan, Muzaffargarh police have intensified their crackdown on criminals across the district. In a series of operations, law enforcement successfully apprehended 20 proclaimed offenders and 10 court absconders
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan, Muzaffargarh police have intensified their crackdown on criminals across the district. In a series of operations, law enforcement successfully apprehended 20 proclaimed offenders and 10 court absconders.
During targeted actions against drug dealers and liquor sellers, police seized 4.82 kilograms of hashish, 213 liters of liquor, and 30 bottles of alcohol, leading to the arrest of 13 suspects. Additionally, operations against illegal weapons resulted in the confiscation of five pistols along with 30 bullets.
The E-Police Post system played a crucial role in crime detection, checking 2,609 individuals and 3,802 vehicles, leading to the recovery of seven stolen vehicles.
DPO Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan reaffirmed the police’s commitment to eradicating illegal weapons, drugs, and liquor sales, stating that the crackdown against criminals would continue with full force. He urged citizens to report any suspicious activities via the police helpline or the nearest police station, assuring that the identity of informants would be kept strictly confidential.
Recent Stories
Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik assumes charge
Pakistan making economic progress in many field: Ahsan
20 POs, 10 court absconders arrested in crackdown
260 vehicles challaned, over Rs. 205,350 fine imposed
UAE Cabinet approves National Investment Strategy 2031; National Policy for Comb ..
Govt. committed to public relief and development: Rana Sanaullah
Stock markets slump on US, China economic fears
Quetta Administration launches crackdown against mini petrol pumps
SSP SBA holds open katchery
202,500 pay orders distributed under PSER in RWP
Court orders arrest warrants for PTI leaders in violation of section 144
NTDC regularizes services of 19 players, promotes 25 to next grades
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik assumes charge2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan making economic progress in many field: Ahsan2 minutes ago
-
20 POs, 10 court absconders arrested in crackdown2 minutes ago
-
260 vehicles challaned, over Rs. 205,350 fine imposed1 minute ago
-
Govt. committed to public relief and development: Rana Sanaullah2 minutes ago
-
Quetta Administration launches crackdown against mini petrol pumps2 minutes ago
-
SSP SBA holds open katchery2 minutes ago
-
202,500 pay orders distributed under PSER in RWP20 minutes ago
-
Court orders arrest warrants for PTI leaders in violation of section 14420 minutes ago
-
PTI leader working for personal interest: Musadik34 minutes ago
-
National unity key to combating terrorism: Talal Chaudhry34 minutes ago
-
SSP Security orders enhanced security measures in High Security Zone34 minutes ago