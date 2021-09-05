20 POs held during crackdown

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :In a crackdown against criminals, the police have rounded up 20 proclaimed offenders (POs) here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the PO staff under the supervision of Incharge Nazima Mushtaq launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested 20 proclaimed offenders.

The arrested criminals were wanted to police in various cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other heinous crimes, police sources added.

Incharge PO staff Nazima Mushtaq said that crackdown would continue on daily basis under the directives of city police officer to make city crime free.