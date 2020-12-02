20 power pilferers caught

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Faisalabd Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught 20 power pilferers here on Wednesday.

A Fesco spokesman said teams checked 6,693 connections in the region and unearthed power theft at 20 sites.

The teams removed meters and imposed a fine of Rs.2.663 million by issuing detection bills of 176,610 units.

The Fesco also got cases registered against 11 accused while Rs1.2 million has so far beenrecovered from these pilferers, he added.