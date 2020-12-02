UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

20 Power Pilferers Caught

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 05:30 PM

20 power pilferers caught

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Faisalabd Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught 20 power pilferers here on Wednesday.

A Fesco spokesman said teams checked 6,693 connections in the region and unearthed power theft at 20 sites.

The teams removed meters and imposed a fine of Rs.2.663 million by issuing detection bills of 176,610 units.

The Fesco also got cases registered against 11 accused while Rs1.2 million has so far beenrecovered from these pilferers, he added.

Related Topics

Company Fine From Million

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi leaves LPL due to a personal "emerg ..

32 seconds ago

Wasim Akram is happy over clean-beach of Karachi

26 minutes ago

Rs 43m Suri Jamia Masjid conservation project near ..

5 minutes ago

Youth killed on road in sargodha

5 minutes ago

Dacoit's gang busted, gold ornaments and cash reco ..

5 minutes ago

Missing persons commission disposes of 4,782 cases ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.