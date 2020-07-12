20 power pilferers nabbed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has nabbed 20 power pilferers from its Jhang circle during current month.

FESCO spokesman said today that FESCO task force checked 6484 connections in Jhang circle during July and unearthed electricity theft at 20 points.

Out of them, 16 pilferers were stealing electricity direct from main lines while 4 pilferers were involved in power theft through tampering body of electricity supply meters.

FESCO teams removed electricity supply meters of these pilferers and imposed a fine of Rs.2.204 million by issuing them detection bills of 164372 units, spokesman added.