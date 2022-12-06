UrduPoint.com

20 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2022 | 06:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 20 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Tuesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 20,561 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 532,000 fine was imposed on the pilferers while FIRs were registered against two of them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

