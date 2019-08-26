UrduPoint.com
20 Power Pilferers Nabbed In Faisalabad

Mon 26th August 2019 | 03:13 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) -:FESCO teams nabbed 20 power pilferers from various areas of the city during the past 24 hours.

FESCO spokesman said on Monday that the task force conducted raids at various areas of the region and unearthed electricity theft at 20 points.

FESCO teams removed their electricity supply meters and imposed heavy fine by sending them detection bill.

