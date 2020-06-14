20 power-pilferers nabbed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) nabbed 20 power-pilferers from Sarwar Shaheed Jaranwala, Gattwala and Mansoorabad subdivisions during past 24 hours.

A FESCO spokesman said on Sunday that a task force was activated to check electricity theft in the region. It conducted surprise checking of electricity connections and detected power pilferage at 20 sites including 15 residences in Sarwar Shaheed subdivision Jaranwala, four residences in Gattwala subdivision and one residence in Mansoorabad subdivision.

The FESCO teams removed electricity supply connections of these pilferers and issued them detection bills of more than 25109 units by imposing fine of Rs 825,000 on them.

Among the accused include Muhammad Arshad of Chak No.

378-JB, Yaseen of Chak No.633-GB, Ahmar Abbas of Chak o.379-GB, Sajid Hussain of Chak No.355-GB, Hajji Noor Ahmad of Chak No.282-GB, Mushtaq of Chak No.648-GB, Abdul Qayyum of Chak No.275-GB, Saif Ali of Chak No.384-GB, Rustam Ali of Chak No.580-GB, Zahoor Ahmad of Chak No.583-GB, Tahir of Chak No.630-GB, Jaffar Hussain and Shaukat Ali of Chak No.353-GB, Rana Sharafat of Chak No.654/4-GB, Azhar of Mauza Thatha Kundarka, Adnan of Abdullah Garden, Muhammad Aslam of Chak No.203-RB, Manzoor Hussain of Mohallah Data Park Mansoorabad, Amir Masood and Javaid Munir Ahmad of Chak No.205-RB.

Complaints have also been filed with the police stations concerned for registration of cases against the accused, he added.