UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

20 Power-pilferers Nabbed In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 05:30 PM

20 power-pilferers nabbed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) nabbed 20 power-pilferers from Sarwar Shaheed Jaranwala, Gattwala and Mansoorabad subdivisions during past 24 hours.

A FESCO spokesman said on Sunday that a task force was activated to check electricity theft in the region. It conducted surprise checking of electricity connections and detected power pilferage at 20 sites including 15 residences in Sarwar Shaheed subdivision Jaranwala, four residences in Gattwala subdivision and one residence in Mansoorabad subdivision.

The FESCO teams removed electricity supply connections of these pilferers and issued them detection bills of more than 25109 units by imposing fine of Rs 825,000 on them.

Among the accused include Muhammad Arshad of Chak No.

378-JB, Yaseen of Chak No.633-GB, Ahmar Abbas of Chak o.379-GB, Sajid Hussain of Chak No.355-GB, Hajji Noor Ahmad of Chak No.282-GB, Mushtaq of Chak No.648-GB, Abdul Qayyum of Chak No.275-GB, Saif Ali of Chak No.384-GB, Rustam Ali of Chak No.580-GB, Zahoor Ahmad of Chak No.583-GB, Tahir of Chak No.630-GB, Jaffar Hussain and Shaukat Ali of Chak No.353-GB, Rana Sharafat of Chak No.654/4-GB, Azhar of Mauza Thatha Kundarka, Adnan of Abdullah Garden, Muhammad Aslam of Chak No.203-RB, Manzoor Hussain of Mohallah Data Park Mansoorabad, Amir Masood and Javaid Munir Ahmad of Chak No.205-RB.

Complaints have also been filed with the police stations concerned for registration of cases against the accused, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Martyrs Shaheed Electricity Company Fine Jaranwala Sunday From FESCO

Recent Stories

ADX starts listing of Emirate of Abu Dhabi Global ..

46 minutes ago

Temporary committee to handle impacts of COVID-19 ..

46 minutes ago

Spain to open borders to EU Schengen countries on ..

2 hours ago

Oman announces 1,404 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Indian actor Sushant Singh commits suicides

3 hours ago

MoF successfully launches phase one of &#039;Accru ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.