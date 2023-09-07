Open Menu

20 Power Pilferers Nabbed Red-handed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2023 | 07:41 PM

20 power pilferers nabbed red-handed

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught twenty power pilferers red-handed including an ex naib Nazim during separate operations launched across the city in a day

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught twenty power pilferers red-handed including an ex naib Nazim during separate operations launched across the city in a day.

MEPCO officials said on Thursday that 11 teams led by XEN M.

Akram and accompanied by police raided different places in sub-divisions and imposed a fine of Rs 5 lac.

Cases were registered against the pilferers in different police stations, the sources said and added that the pilferers included former naib Nazim, Abdur Razzaq, Zahoor Ahmed, M. Mansah, M. Saleem, Shakeel Ahmed, Sajid Aka Kali, Irsha Ahmed, M.Imran, Bashir Muhammad, Khalid Nasreen Naz, Jaffar Hussain, M.Irfan and others.

Related Topics

Multan Police Company Fine Shakeel MEPCO

Recent Stories

Signal-free corridor from Centre Point to Defence ..

Signal-free corridor from Centre Point to Defence Mor in 90 days

2 minutes ago
 RDA issues notices to five illegal housing schemes ..

RDA issues notices to five illegal housing schemes

2 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler inaugurates Motherson’s wiring harness ..

RAK Ruler inaugurates Motherson’s wiring harness facility

13 minutes ago
 IHC converts application removing civil judge into ..

IHC converts application removing civil judge into writ petition

2 minutes ago
 Falconry teams from 15 countries to vie for inaugu ..

Falconry teams from 15 countries to vie for inaugural IFFSR Cup

28 minutes ago
 British digital logistics company Zencargo launche ..

British digital logistics company Zencargo launches operations in UAE

58 minutes ago
SDA BoG approves allotment of plots to UoS employe ..

SDA BoG approves allotment of plots to UoS employees

1 hour ago
 Minister for Excise & Taxation announces special c ..

Minister for Excise & Taxation announces special campaign against major tax evad ..

1 hour ago
 274,994 doctors registered with PMDC

274,994 doctors registered with PMDC

1 hour ago
 Over 90 countries confirm participation in third B ..

Over 90 countries confirm participation in third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing

1 hour ago
 Dr Jamal urges religious scholars to play role in ..

Dr Jamal urges religious scholars to play role in creating harmony among Muslims ..

1 hour ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested

3 drug peddlers arrested

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan