20 power pilferers nabbed red-handed

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught twenty power pilferers red-handed including an ex naib Nazim during separate operations launched across the city in a day.

MEPCO officials said on Thursday that 11 teams led by XEN M.

Akram and accompanied by police raided different places in sub-divisions and imposed a fine of Rs 5 lac.

Cases were registered against the pilferers in different police stations, the sources said and added that the pilferers included former naib Nazim, Abdur Razzaq, Zahoor Ahmed, M. Mansah, M. Saleem, Shakeel Ahmed, Sajid Aka Kali, Irsha Ahmed, M.Imran, Bashir Muhammad, Khalid Nasreen Naz, Jaffar Hussain, M.Irfan and others.