20 Power Pilferers Nabbed Red Handedly In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2024 | 04:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) team nabbed 20 power pilferers red handedly during combing operations conducted against power theft in different areas.

A PESCO team led by its SDO Cantt Sana Ullah Khan along with Superintendent Sardar Kashif, under the supervision of PESCO Dera Circle Superintending Engineer (SE) Engr. Fida Muhammad Mehsud conducted operations against power theft in different areas.

During the operation, 20 electricity thieves were nabbed red-handedly while the PESCO authorities also written to police stations concerned for registration of cases against all the pilferers.

Furthermore, SDO Cantt Sana Ullah Khan also recovered Rs 10 million pending dues from the consumers during last three days.

Talking to media, SE Engr. Fida Muhammad Mehsud said the crackdown against power theft would be continued indiscriminately. The electricity thieves, he said, do not deserve any concession.

He urged the consumers to ensure timely payment of their monthly bills to get a smooth power supply.

