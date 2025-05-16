20 Power Thieves Caught
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 01:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Faislabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) team nabbed 20 power pilferers during the ongoing operations conducted against power theft in different areas.
According to the spokesperson here on Friday, FESCO task teams led by SDOs along with XEN conducted operations in different areas and held 20 power thieves red-handed.
Police registered cases on the reports of FESCO authorities and launched investigations.
