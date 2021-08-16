20 prisoners of petty offenses released from central jail

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Nadeem Anwar Ch visited the central jail here on Monday and ordered the release of 20 prisoners involved in petty offenses on personal surety bonds.

Judicial Magistrate Chaudhry Muhammad Shafique and Superintendent Jail Ch Muhammad Asgar accompanied the AD&SJ.

The AD&SJ inspected the kitchen, hospital, barracks and cells in the jail and expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements. He also talked to the prisoners and listened to their problems.

Jail Superintendent briefed the judge about the steps taken for the welfare of inmates and securityarrangements in the jail.