20 prisoners released on eve of Eid

As many as twenty prisoners involved in minor crimes were released from Bannu jail on Friday on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha

Peshawar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :As many as twenty prisoners involved in minor crimes were released from Bannu jail on Friday on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha. According to Prison Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth had directed for the release of the prisoners on humanitarian ground.

The judges also visited prison on the direction of Chief Justice.