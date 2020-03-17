20 profiteers fined in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com
Tue 17th March 2020 | 07:46 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum has imposed fine on 20 profiteers in the city during past 12 hours.

The price control magistrate conducted surprise checking of rate of daily use commodities in Nishatabad, Jhal Chowk, Sitiana Road, Noor Pur Mandi, Jaranwala Road, etc.

and found 20 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrate imposed a total fine of Rs.25,500/- on the profiteers and warned them that they would

