20 Profiteers Fined In Khanewal

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2022

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :District administration fined 20 shopkeepers for earning undue profit from citizens here on Monday.

According to official sources, different price control magistrates visited markets and found 20 shopkeepers extracting undue profit from customers.

They were imposed fine Rs 40,000. Assistant Commissioner Saif Ullah Javed in a statement remarked that nobody would be allowed to exploit citizens.

The shopkeepers, found involved in overcharging would be dealt strictly.

He urged shopkeepers to sell commodities on recommended prices.

