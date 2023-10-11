Open Menu

20 Profiteers Held, 5 Shops Sealed On Violation Of Price Control In Pishin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2023 | 11:57 PM

20 profiteers held, 5 shops sealed on violation of price control in Pishin

Levies force apprehended at least 20 shopkeepers and sealed five shops over violation of price control in respective areas of Pishin district on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Levies force apprehended at least 20 shopkeepers and sealed five shops over violation of price control in respective areas of Pishin district on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, on the instructions of Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqat and Deputy Commissioner Pishin Captain (retd) Jameel Ahmad Baloch, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pishin Barrister Arslan Chaudhry conducted raids to ensure the implementation of price control and anti-encroachment activities in Karbala, Tarata Bazar and Qila Battezai, Adda.

The team under the supervision of AC arrested 20 people and sealed 5 shops over violation of price control.

The AC said that such action would be taken to ensure the implementation of price control for facilitating people in the area saying that no compromise would be made on the price of items.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Pashin paid a surprise visit to BHU in Qila Battezai and checked the attendance of staff and provision of quality services along with the availability of medicines.

Related Topics

Quetta Arslan Visit Karbala Price Pishin

Recent Stories

NASA asteroid sample contains life-critical water ..

NASA asteroid sample contains life-critical water and carbon

2 minutes ago
 Putin calls for Israeli-Palestinian talks

Putin calls for Israeli-Palestinian talks

2 minutes ago
 Nawaz can bring economic stability in country: Haf ..

Nawaz can bring economic stability in country: Hafiz Hamdullah

2 minutes ago
 Accomplice in 2016 killing of French police couple ..

Accomplice in 2016 killing of French police couple jailed for life

6 minutes ago
 Haiti police chief welcomes help to beat 'urban gu ..

Haiti police chief welcomes help to beat 'urban guerilla' gangs

6 minutes ago
 Rohit's record ton powers India to World Cup win o ..

Rohit's record ton powers India to World Cup win over Afghanistan

6 minutes ago
NASA asteroid sample contains life-critical water ..

NASA asteroid sample contains life-critical water and carbon

6 minutes ago
 Rohit's record ton powers India to World Cup win o ..

Rohit's record ton powers India to World Cup win over Afghanistan

1 minute ago
 Inmates free hostages at Paraguay prison, end riot

Inmates free hostages at Paraguay prison, end riot

1 minute ago
 Zelensky seeks defences for winter on visit to NAT ..

Zelensky seeks defences for winter on visit to NATO

1 minute ago
 Dupont '100 percent' for France's World Cup quarte ..

Dupont '100 percent' for France's World Cup quarter-final with Springboks

1 minute ago
 UN chief 'deeply regrets' Niger expulsion of UN of ..

UN chief 'deeply regrets' Niger expulsion of UN official

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan