20 profiteers held, 5 shops sealed on violation of price control in Pishin

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Levies force apprehended at least 20 shopkeepers and sealed five shops over violation of price control in respective areas of Pishin district on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, on the instructions of Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqat and Deputy Commissioner Pishin Captain (retd) Jameel Ahmad Baloch, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pishin Barrister Arslan Chaudhry conducted raids to ensure the implementation of price control and anti-encroachment activities in Karbala, Tarata Bazar and Qila Battezai, Adda.

The team under the supervision of AC arrested 20 people and sealed 5 shops over violation of price control.

The AC said that such action would be taken to ensure the implementation of price control for facilitating people in the area saying that no compromise would be made on the price of items.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Pashin paid a surprise visit to BHU in Qila Battezai and checked the attendance of staff and provision of quality services along with the availability of medicines.