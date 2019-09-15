UrduPoint.com
20 Protests Held In IOK Daily Despite Clampdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 01:30 PM

20 protests held in IOK daily despite clampdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Kashmir has seen an average of nearly 20 protests per day against Indian occupation over the past six weeks despite the military siege to quell unrest, said an international news agency by quoting a government official.

According to KMS, despite curfew, movement restrictions and the severe curtailment of internet and mobile phone services, public demonstrations against India mostly in the largest city of Srinagar have been constant, the news agency said.

Altogether, there have been 722 protests since August 5, with Baramulla district in the northwest and Pulwama in the south the biggest hotspots after Srinagar. Since then, nearly 200 civilians and 415 forces' personnel have been hurt, it added. Ninety-five of the civilians were injured in the last two weeks, the official said.

