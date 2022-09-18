20 railway stations to get high-end toilets; official

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways will set up high-end toilets at the 20 stations of major cities to facilitate the passengers in the best possible way. The services of private sector will be hired for the purpose, an official of the Ministry of Railways told APP on Sunday.

He said that railway stations in the major cities including Lahore, Faisalabad, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Quetta and Peshawar would have new facilities in the first phase.

The official said that Pakistan Railways would also upgrade five major Railway stations across the country on modern lines to facilitate the passengers. Such initiatives will boost revenue generation of the department. The purpose to upgrade the railway stations is to make them commercial hubs for business activities and facilitate the passengers, he remarked.

He said that Railway stations in Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Quetta would be upgraded on modern lines, adding that the the decision was taken on the directives of Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique.

The official said that the government was taking several steps to improve the performance of Pakistan Railways and would provide maximum facilities to the masses.

To a question, he said the Railway infrastructure in Balochistan was being maintained as per available resources to provide safe and secure travel to the passengers.

The official said that railway track in Balochistan was consisted of Sibi-Quetta-Chaman, Spezand-Taftan and Sibi-Hurnai and some portion of Jacobabad-Sibi section.