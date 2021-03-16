20 Ramzan Bazaars to be set up in Sahiwal division

The Punjab government will set up 20 Ramzan bazaars in all districts of Sahiwal division to ensure the provision of daily use items to the people at subsidized rates

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab government will set up 20 Ramzan bazaars in all districts of Sahiwal division to ensure the provision of daily use items to the people at subsidized rates.

This was disclosed by Commissioner Sahiwal Nadir Chattha in a video link meeting held to review the arrangements for setting up bazaars here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Coordination Shafiq Ahmed Dogar, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Awais Mushtaq, Deputy Director Local Government Azhar Dewan, District food Controller Abid Kamal Chishti, besides DCs Okara and Pakpattan.

The meeting was told that 8 Ramadan bazaars would be set up in Sahiwal district, 8 in Okara district and 4 in Pakpattan district which would be made functional from April 8.