20 received burn injuries due to cylinder blast in LGP shop

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Around 20 persons received burn injuries due to a cylinder blast at a shop in Kabotar (Pigeon) Chowk in the Ring Road area on the outskirts of Peshawar on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 authorities, the majority of the injured were children who were rushed to hospital.

The blast occurred at Al-Tahir LPG groups dealing in refilling of cylinders.

The condition of all the injured was declared out of danger and were provided emergency treatment at the hospital.