20% registry process National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) completed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) the process of developing the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) 2020 has been 20% completed.

According to details,One-window Ehsaas Program for social protection and livelihoods would assist beneficiaries and reduce duplication and abuse software deployment by November 2019, an official told APP on Friday.

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) is unique as the only Division that was purpose-established to deliver the umbrella initiative, Ehsaas Program, which is the biggest and boldest,he added.

Ehsaas Program is unique because of its scale, multisectoral character,breadth and depth, process of formulation,governance and integrity policy, institutional arrangements and funding.