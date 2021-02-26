20 school children to get free ride on Safari Train

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Around 20 school children of Rawalpindi and Islamabad would get a free ride on the Safari Train every Sunday, on a first-come-first-serve basis, said Divisional Superintendent of Pakistan Railways Rawalpindi Syed Munawr Shah on Friday.

Talking to the media, Munawar said Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani had inaugurated a tourist safari train on February 21 aimed at promoting the culture and the natural beauty of Pothohar Region.

He said that the safari train would operate three days a week, including Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The superintendent said that the train would travel from Rawalpindi to Attock Khurd and make stopovers at Golra and Hassan Abdal stations for one hour, enabling tourists to witness scenic beauty and capture it in their cameras for further sharing on social media.