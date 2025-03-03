20 Shopkeepers Arrested For Overcharging, Hoarding Edibles
March 03, 2025
MIRPUR( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 3rd Mar, 2025) At least 20 shopkeepers, vendors were rounded up here for unlawfully hoarding and profiteering of edibles on first day of the holy month of Ramzan during surprise checking by local administration at various busiest localities in the city, it was officially said.
Assistant Commissioner and Tehsildar Mirpur visited Ramadan 'Sasta- Bazaar, Nangi Vegetable Market, F One, Old Changi and arrested over 20 shopkeepers for overcharging and hoarding0.
Assistant Commissioner, Raja Zahid Hussain Khan along with Tehsildar Imran Yusuf, Naib Tehsildar Raja Ejaz Ahmed besides police party conducted visits at Ramadan Sasta Bazaar and Nangi Vegetable and Fruit Market and found several shopkeepers over charging prices against the rates fixed by the administration
During the inspection, the administration took strict action and arrested more than 20 vegetable and fruit vendors for selling high prices, substandard items and violating the official price list.
Assistant Commissioner Raja Zahid Hussain Khan said that during Ramazan, the supply of quality and affordable items to the public will be ensured in every way.
He clarified that indiscriminate actions against profiteering and hoarding will continue, while a special complaint cell had also been established in the vegetable and fruit market for immediate redressal of public complaints.
Tehsildar Mirpur Imran Yusuf appealed to the citizens to check the official price list before purchasing and inform the administration immediately in case of any violation.
Imran assured that all possible steps were being taken to control the prices during Ramazan for the convenience of the public.
