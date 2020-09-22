20 shopkeepers challaned over encroachments

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) challaned 20 shopkeepers over encroachments during the last one week and submitted their cases in the court of special magistrate for further action

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) challaned 20 shopkeepers over encroachments during the last one week and submitted their cases in the court of special magistrate for further action.

A spokesman said on Tuesday that the FDA teams launched a crackdown and removed encroachments from Gulfishan Colony, Jhang Road, islam Nagar, etc. �FDA teams also removed encroachments and challaned 20 shopkeepers over violation of the law.

The spokesman warned the encroachers to remove encroachments voluntarily; otherwise strict action would be taken against them without any discrimination.