20 Shopkeepers Fined For Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2023 | 04:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed a total fine of Rs.70,500/- on 20 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering and sheer violation of price control Act in addition to arresting one in different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

A spokesman for local administration said here on Wednesday, the magistrates checked 1154 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 20 shopkeepers were involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, a total fine of Rs.70,500/- was imposed on them in addition to issuing warning that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also arrested one shopkeeper on sheer violation of price control Act while further action against him was under progress, he added.

