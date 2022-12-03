UrduPoint.com

20 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2022 | 09:07 PM

20 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 33,000 fine on 20 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering and arrested one for violating the law in the district during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 33,000 fine on 20 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering and arrested one for violating the law in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Saturday that price control magistrates inspected 576 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 20 of them involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not shun profiteering.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also arrested one shopkeeper over violation of the law and sent him behind bars for further action, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

240-kg dead meat seized, slaughter house sealed

240-kg dead meat seized, slaughter house sealed

1 minute ago
 Russia rejects oil price cap agreed by EU, G7

Russia rejects oil price cap agreed by EU, G7

1 minute ago
 Nawaz Sharif to be in country soon: Governor Balig ..

Nawaz Sharif to be in country soon: Governor Baligh ur Rehman

1 minute ago
 S.Africa ruling party to discuss Ramaphosa's futur ..

S.Africa ruling party to discuss Ramaphosa's future Monday: political sources

1 minute ago
 Negligence in treatment of patients not to be tole ..

Negligence in treatment of patients not to be tolerated: Dr Yasmin

3 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.