20 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 33,000 fine on 20 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering and arrested one for violating the law in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Saturday that price control magistrates inspected 576 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 20 of them involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not shun profiteering.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also arrested one shopkeeper over violation of the law and sent him behind bars for further action, spokesman added.