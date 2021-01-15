UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

20 Shops, Restaurants Sealed In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 02:56 PM

20 shops, restaurants sealed in lahore

The district administration sealed 29 shops, restaurants, marriage halls and imposed Rs 55,000 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed 29 shops, restaurants, marriage halls and imposed Rs 55,000 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Sakhi Shakir sealed 12 shops, two restaurants in Cantt and imposed Rs 25,000 fine.

Meanwhile, AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed five shops and 10 restaurants over SOPs violation.

He imposed Rs 20,000 fine for overcharging and Rs 10,000 on SOPs violation.

The teams inspected public/private transport vehicles during the crackdown, and issued directivesto transporters and drivers to follow SOPs strictly.

Related Topics

Fine Marriage Vehicles Coronavirus

Recent Stories

LHC suspends sessions court's order for registrati ..

1 minute ago

Iran Launches Ballistic Missiles During Fresh Mili ..

2 minutes ago

Aman-7 — A feather in Pakistan Navy’s cap

10 minutes ago

Educational institutions to reopen in KP as per an ..

2 minutes ago

German Regulator Extends Permits for Nord Stream 2 ..

2 minutes ago

Govt wants to bring reforms in state institutions, ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.