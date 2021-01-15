20 shops, restaurants sealed in lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed 29 shops, restaurants, marriage halls and imposed Rs 55,000 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Sakhi Shakir sealed 12 shops, two restaurants in Cantt and imposed Rs 25,000 fine.

Meanwhile, AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed five shops and 10 restaurants over SOPs violation.

He imposed Rs 20,000 fine for overcharging and Rs 10,000 on SOPs violation.

The teams inspected public/private transport vehicles during the crackdown, and issued directivesto transporters and drivers to follow SOPs strictly.