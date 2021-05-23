20 shops sealed over Corona SOPs violation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :District administration teams launched crackdown and sealed 20 shops over violation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Rs 20,500 fine was also imposed to 41 citizens over not using face masks.

The case was registered against a person while overall Rs 1,10,000 fine was also imposed to violators.

Similarly, Rs 23,000 fine imposed to private departments over SOPs violations.

Rs 25,000 fine imposed to three hotel owners over providing indoor dining services.