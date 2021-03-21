20 shops sealed over violation of SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) sealed more than 20 shops on Sunday over violations of Coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here.

AC Sarmad Hussain said operation was underway across the district to enforce the Corona Code of Conduct.

He said more than 20 shops were sealed over violations.

"Corona code of conduct and smart lockdown were being strictly enforced and action was being taken against the violators", he added.