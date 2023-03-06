20 SHOs punished over failure to stop kite-flying

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi punished 20 Station House Officers (SHO) with forfeiture of their 2-year service over their failure to stop kite-flying and sale/ purchase of its material.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that the CPO, during a meeting, reviewed performance of all SHOs regarding implementation of the orders to check kite-flying.

The police officers, who were punished, included SHO Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station, SHO Raza Abad police station, SHO Gulberg police station, SHO Kotwali police station, SHO Jhang Bazaar police station, SHO Civil Line police station, SHO Rail Bazaar police station, SHO Peoples Colony police station, SHO Madina Town police station, SHO Sargodha Road police station, SHO Mansoor Abad police station, SHO Nishatabad police station, SHO Millat Town police station, SHO Batala Colony police station, SHO D-Type Colony police station, SHO Factory Area police station, SHO Samanabad police station, SHO Sadar police station, SHO Roshanwala police station and SHO Dijkot police station, he added.