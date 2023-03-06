UrduPoint.com

20 SHOs Punished Over Failure To Stop Kite-flying

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2023 | 05:00 PM

20 SHOs punished over failure to stop kite-flying

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi punished 20 Station House Officers (SHO) with forfeiture of their 2-year service over their failure to stop kite-flying and sale/ purchase of its material.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that the CPO, during a meeting, reviewed performance of all SHOs regarding implementation of the orders to check kite-flying.

The police officers, who were punished, included SHO Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station, SHO Raza Abad police station, SHO Gulberg police station, SHO Kotwali police station, SHO Jhang Bazaar police station, SHO Civil Line police station, SHO Rail Bazaar police station, SHO Peoples Colony police station, SHO Madina Town police station, SHO Sargodha Road police station, SHO Mansoor Abad police station, SHO Nishatabad police station, SHO Millat Town police station, SHO Batala Colony police station, SHO D-Type Colony police station, SHO Factory Area police station, SHO Samanabad police station, SHO Sadar police station, SHO Roshanwala police station and SHO Dijkot police station, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Jhang Sargodha Nasir Gulberg All

Recent Stories

Women’s League exhibition matches: PCB shares br ..

Women’s League exhibition matches: PCB shares broadcast details

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Chairman of SAEEPC Committe ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Chairman of SAEEPC Committee

22 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of SAEEPC ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of SAEEPC Committee

22 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on ECD, governme ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on ECD, government nurseries of SEC

37 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree dissolving Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree dissolving Sharjah Education Council

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan will continue to advocate specific steps ..

Pakistan will continue to advocate specific steps to advance sustainable develop ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.