20 smoke-emitting vehicles challaned

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The joint teams of city traffic police and environment department issued challan tickets to 20 smoke-emitting vehicles, imposed fine amounting to Rs 12,800 and impounded several others under anti-smog measures.

Assistant Director Environment Arif Mehmood Thursday said the teams checked overall 66 vehicles on different roads and warned the drivers and transporters to get repair engines of the vehicles otherwise ready to face legal action.

He said that campaign against smoke emitting vehicles would continue as no one would be allowed for polluting the environment.