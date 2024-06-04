Open Menu

20 Stretchers, As Many Wheelchairs Donated To LGH

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2024 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) For the convenience of patients and serving suffering humanity, a philanthropist, who requested not to named, has donated 20 stretchers and 20 new wheelchairs to the Emergency Department of Lahore General Hospital.

MS Dr.

Faryad Hussain received the necessary stuff with gratitude for the hospital. Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof. Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar expressed his appreciation for the contribution and said that it once again proved that humanity was alive because of people who have compassion and fear of Allah Almighty.

Lahore

