20 students injured as four school vans collided

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :At least 20 students were injured when four vans carrying them to school were collided in Ali Grama area of Kabal tehsil here.

According to police, four school vans were collided when one of the driver suddenly applied brakes and others hit them from behind.

Locals and rescue workers rushed to the site and retrieved the injured from the vans.

20 students sustained injuries and were rushed to Saidu Sharif hospital for treatment.

The hospital sources said some of them sustained head injuries.