20 Students shine at 'Jashan-e-Steam Punjab 2025', receive laptops for excellence in STEAM fields

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2025 | 11:40 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) In a ceremony held at the Government Pilot Secondary School in Attock, 20 students from various schools across the district were awarded laptops for their outstanding performance in the 'Jashan-e-Steam Punjab 2025' competition.
The event was part of a provincial-level initiative aimed at promoting innovation, creativity, and scientific curiosity among middle and high school students.
Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza urged the youth to equip themselves with market-based skills, emphasizing its importance in addressing poverty and unemployment. He praised the 'Jashan-e-Steam Punjab 2025' initiative, highlighting its role in fostering innovation and creativity among students.
The students, who hailed from six different tehsils of Attock, were awarded 13th-generation Core i7 laptops for their excellence in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) fields. The competition was part of a grand STEAM Festival organized by the School education Department in Punjab, which drew 275,000 participants from across the province.
District Officer Elementary Shahwar Gull expressed her optimism that the laptop scheme would enhance students' creativity and research skills, particularly among female students. Chief Executive District Education Authority Dr. Ikhlaq Ahmed praised the event for bringing together students from various districts to present their innovative projects.
