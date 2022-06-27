UrduPoint.com

20 Suspects Arrested In Kohat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2022 | 02:50 PM

20 suspects arrested in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) ::A massive search and strike operation was carried out last night in Jangalkhel area of the district, during which suspects were arrested and arms and ammunition ware recovered, said spokesman for police on Monday.

He said during the operation police have arrested 20 suspects and recovered automatic weapons and ammunition from their possession.

The search operation was conducted after the suspected localities were cordoned off on reports of presence of suspected elements.

Raids were conducted at targeted locations and several houses were searched. The weapons seized during the operation included Kalashnikov, three pistols, and dozens of rounds of ammunition. The suspects arrested during the operation were shifted to Jangalkhel police station for investigation. Cases have been registered against some of them after confirmation of their involvement in criminal activities.

