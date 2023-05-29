20 suspects held; arms recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The district police on Monday claimed to have arrested 20 suspected persons during search and strike operations in various areas here and recovered arms and ammunition.

According to a district police spokesman, the raids were conducted on special instructions from the District Police Officer (DPO) to arrest the proclaimed offenders, their facilitators and criminal elements.

During the operations, two repeaters, three pistols, six chargers and cartridges were recovered from the possession of the detained persons.

A heavy contingent of police and elite force participated in the search operation under the supervision of DSP City Saddat Khan and SHO Cantt Sada Khan.