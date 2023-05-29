UrduPoint.com

20 Suspects Held; Arms Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2023 | 12:20 PM

20 suspects held; arms recovered

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The district police on Monday claimed to have arrested 20 suspected persons during search and strike operations in various areas here and recovered arms and ammunition.

According to a district police spokesman, the raids were conducted on special instructions from the District Police Officer (DPO) to arrest the proclaimed offenders, their facilitators and criminal elements.

During the operations, two repeaters, three pistols, six chargers and cartridges were recovered from the possession of the detained persons.

A heavy contingent of police and elite force participated in the search operation under the supervision of DSP City Saddat Khan and SHO Cantt Sada Khan.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

EGA brings innovative behavioural safety programme ..

EGA brings innovative behavioural safety programme to region to progress journey ..

6 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar stresses Islamic finance potential to ad ..

Ishaq Dar stresses Islamic finance potential to address challenges of poverty

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 WHO report warns of accelerating food insecurity w ..

WHO report warns of accelerating food insecurity worldwide

3 hours ago
 UAE President congratulates Erdoğan on re-electio ..

UAE President congratulates Erdoğan on re-election over phone call

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.