20 suspects held during search operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested 20 suspects during a search operation in the jurisdiction of Koral police station.

According to a police statement, issued on Sunday around 560 persons were checked by screening some 300 houses and 20 suspects were shifted to police station for interrogation.

DIG (Operations) has said that the purpose of these search operations was to height the security of Federal capital and to curb the crime.

He further directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

The DIG emphasized that it was collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.

"Safety of life and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no stone would be left unturned in this regard," the statement added.