20 suspects held in Kohat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) ::As many as 20 suspects arrested in search and strike operation from Jungle Khel area said police on Sunday.

Weapons and narcotics found in possession of the arrested suspects were seized.

One Kalashnikov, one gun, one pistol and 360 grams cannabis also recovered from the possession.

All the arrested suspects have been locked in Jungle Khel police station, cases of keeping illegal weapons and narcotics were registered.