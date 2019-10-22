20 units sealed during anti-smog drive in Lahore

Under the anti-smog drive, a team of the Environment Protection Department (EPD) on Tuesday raided 45 factories while 20 units were sealed causing pollution in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Under the anti-smog drive, a team of the Environment Protection Department (EPD) on Tuesday raided 45 factories while 20 units were sealed causing pollution in the city.

Similarly, the team issued notices to 10 factory owners and lodged the FIR against four units.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Director Ali Ejaz, who told the media that all units sealed were causing environmental pollution.

He said that there would be further proceedings against the elements causing environmental pollution and no leniency would be tolerated on the matter.