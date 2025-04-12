20 unknown book for attacking pizza franchise

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The Hyderabad police have booked 20 men in an FIR of alleged attack on a pizza franchise on Autobahn road but none of the accused have been arrested.

According to details, the FIR has been lodged at Hussainabad police station on the complaint of Muhammad Junaid Salman Khail, the eatery's manager.

He stated that the men carrying wooden sticks assaulted the restaurant, hurling abuses and threatening the management to close the place.

He claimed that some men also fired gunshots.

The FIR has been registered against unknown persons but the police say they were identifying the suspects with the help of the CCTV cameras.

Earlier this week an outlet of a multinational fast food company was assaulted and set on fire in Mirpurkhas district.