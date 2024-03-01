20 unregistered motorcycles impounded

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The district traffic police on Friday launched a crackdown on unregistered motorcycles and rickshaws here in the city

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The district traffic police on Friday launched a crackdown on unregistered motorcycles and rickshaws here in the city.

The operation was started following an awareness drive conducted by the traffic police to educate citizens about the traffic rules, on the directives of District Police Officer Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran.

During checking at various points, the traffic police impounded 20 motorcycles and 15 three-wheelers which were found unregistered or plying on roads without number-plates.

The DSP Traffic said the operation would continue to control traffic problems and overcome road accidents.