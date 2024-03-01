20 Unregistered Motorcycles Impounded
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2024 | 06:08 PM
The district traffic police on Friday launched a crackdown on unregistered motorcycles and rickshaws here in the city
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The district traffic police on Friday launched a crackdown on unregistered motorcycles and rickshaws here in the city.
The operation was started following an awareness drive conducted by the traffic police to educate citizens about the traffic rules, on the directives of District Police Officer Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran.
During checking at various points, the traffic police impounded 20 motorcycles and 15 three-wheelers which were found unregistered or plying on roads without number-plates.
The DSP Traffic said the operation would continue to control traffic problems and overcome road accidents.
Recent Stories
SSDO, US Embassy organise Interactive Session with TIP experts
Grieving families await bodies after Bangladesh fire
'Trans education aims at making community economically, socially empowered'
Malam Jabba's snow blanketed as tourists throng hilly stations in Pakhtunkhwa
5.7-magnitude quake hits Philippine Islands Region -- GFZ
World Civil Defense Day observed in Mirpurkhas
Pakistan welcomes resumption of CASA-1000 activities in Afghanistan by WB
PAC organizes event in honor of Hassan Abbas Raza
President for enhanced cooperation between audit institutions of Pakistan, Azerb ..
NAT results reveal urgent need for reform in mathematics & science education
President FPCCI for tapping D-8 markets to enhance exports
Singapore to increase investment for deep technology development
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSDO, US Embassy organise Interactive Session with TIP experts4 minutes ago
-
'Trans education aims at making community economically, socially empowered'6 minutes ago
-
Malam Jabba's snow blanketed as tourists throng hilly stations in Pakhtunkhwa4 minutes ago
-
World Civil Defense Day observed in Mirpurkhas12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan welcomes resumption of CASA-1000 activities in Afghanistan by WB4 minutes ago
-
PAC organizes event in honor of Hassan Abbas Raza12 minutes ago
-
President for enhanced cooperation between audit institutions of Pakistan, Azerbaijan4 minutes ago
-
NAT results reveal urgent need for reform in mathematics & science education9 minutes ago
-
Ayaz pledges to conduct affairs of NA in accordance with constitution6 minutes ago
-
Ramazan package: Arrangements for food items distribution reviewed6 minutes ago
-
18 'criminals' arrested30 minutes ago
-
Alkhidmat Hospital organizes event to honor its staff30 minutes ago