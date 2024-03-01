Open Menu

20 Unregistered Motorcycles Impounded

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2024 | 06:08 PM

20 unregistered motorcycles impounded

The district traffic police on Friday launched a crackdown on unregistered motorcycles and rickshaws here in the city

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The district traffic police on Friday launched a crackdown on unregistered motorcycles and rickshaws here in the city.

The operation was started following an awareness drive conducted by the traffic police to educate citizens about the traffic rules, on the directives of District Police Officer Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran.

During checking at various points, the traffic police impounded 20 motorcycles and 15 three-wheelers which were found unregistered or plying on roads without number-plates.

The DSP Traffic said the operation would continue to control traffic problems and overcome road accidents.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic Sargodha

Recent Stories

SSDO, US Embassy organise Interactive Session with ..

SSDO, US Embassy organise Interactive Session with TIP experts

4 minutes ago
 Grieving families await bodies after Bangladesh fi ..

Grieving families await bodies after Bangladesh fire

6 minutes ago
 'Trans education aims at making community economic ..

'Trans education aims at making community economically, socially empowered'

6 minutes ago
 Malam Jabba's snow blanketed as tourists throng hi ..

Malam Jabba's snow blanketed as tourists throng hilly stations in Pakhtunkhwa

4 minutes ago
 5.7-magnitude quake hits Philippine Islands Region ..

5.7-magnitude quake hits Philippine Islands Region -- GFZ

6 minutes ago
 World Civil Defense Day observed in Mirpurkhas

World Civil Defense Day observed in Mirpurkhas

12 minutes ago
Pakistan welcomes resumption of CASA-1000 activiti ..

Pakistan welcomes resumption of CASA-1000 activities in Afghanistan by WB

4 minutes ago
 PAC organizes event in honor of Hassan Abbas Raza

PAC organizes event in honor of Hassan Abbas Raza

12 minutes ago
 President for enhanced cooperation between audit i ..

President for enhanced cooperation between audit institutions of Pakistan, Azerb ..

4 minutes ago
 NAT results reveal urgent need for reform in mathe ..

NAT results reveal urgent need for reform in mathematics & science education

9 minutes ago
 President FPCCI for tapping D-8 markets to enhance ..

President FPCCI for tapping D-8 markets to enhance exports

12 minutes ago
 Singapore to increase investment for deep technolo ..

Singapore to increase investment for deep technology development

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan