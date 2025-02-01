20 UoS employees return after performing Umrah

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) A group of 20 employees of the University of Sargodha returned home after performing Umrah on Saturday.

According to a press release issued here, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas and his team welcomed and congratulated them after returning home.

The employees were selected through a lucky draw conducted on the special directives of the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas.

Umrah pilgrims Mazhar Hussain and others expressed their heartfelt gratitude to VC Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas.