Open Menu

20 UoS Employees Return After Performing Umrah

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2025 | 03:50 PM

20 UoS employees return after performing Umrah

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) A group of 20 employees of the University of Sargodha returned home after performing Umrah on Saturday.

According to a press release issued here, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas and his team welcomed and congratulated them after returning home.

The employees were selected through a lucky draw conducted on the special directives of the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas.

Umrah pilgrims Mazhar Hussain and others expressed their heartfelt gratitude to VC Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas.

Recent Stories

Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parli ..

Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President

5 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025

5 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate t ..

Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January

20 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Net ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands

20 minutes ago
 5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism laun ..

5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title

35 minutes ago
 SCC’s committee discusses development of health ..

SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector

35 minutes ago
ADNOC update on potential polyolefin opportunities

ADNOC update on potential polyolefin opportunities

1 hour ago
 Saud bin Saqr attends 18th Ras Al Khaimah Half Mar ..

Saud bin Saqr attends 18th Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon

1 hour ago
 UAE: Top global destination for winter tourism

UAE: Top global destination for winter tourism

1 hour ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets Rwandan President to st ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets Rwandan President to strengthen bilateral relations

2 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr inaugurates 13th edition of Ras Al K ..

Saud bin Saqr inaugurates 13th edition of Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival

3 hours ago
 Korea's exports down 10.3 pct on-year in January

Korea's exports down 10.3 pct on-year in January

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan