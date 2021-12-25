20 VC chairmen of Tehsil Khanpur join PTI

Despite losing Tehsil Chairmanships of Khanpur, Haripur and Ghazi elections during LB polls, PTI leader Yousuf Ayub Khan successfully incorporated 20 chairmen of village councils (VC) of Tehsil Khanpur those have won the election and changed the game in Tehsil politics

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Despite losing Tehsil Chairmanships of Khanpur, Haripur and Ghazi elections during LB polls, PTI leader Yousuf Ayub Khan successfully incorporated 20 chairmen of village councils (VC) of Tehsil Khanpur those have won the election and changed the game in Tehsil politics.

It is expected that the winning chairman of Tehsil Khanpur from PML-N would face strict opposition and difficulty in running the business of the house as 20 VC chairmen belong to PTI in the house of 27 members.

While speaking on the occasion of joining PTI the VC chairmen said that PTI is the only political party that can be trusted.

Yousuf Ayub Khan addressing the ceremony said that it was the PTI who has fulfilled all of its election promises and ended the 70 years deprivation as the winner of the local bodies elections.

He further said that this was the promise of the PTI that we would provide justice and basic facilities of life at the doorstep of the people and now you people can see this.

Chairman VC Malik Naheed Khan, VC Kot Jandal Shahid Mahmood, VC Hattar Chaudhary Zaheer Akhtar, VC Mamrial Shabeer Muhammad Abbasi, VC Sauraj Gali Malik Raqib, VC Dartian Muhammad Faizan, VC Kohala Bala Muhammad Arshad, VC Barkot Abdul Ghafar, VC Choi Raja Zulfiqar, VC Tarnava Muhammad Ramzan, VC Tofkian Muhammad Sidique, VC Jabri Malik Abdul Salam, VC Band Mir Afzal, VC Braila Malik Asif, VC Muslim Abad Chaudhary Abdul Majeed, VC Paktai Muhammad Siddique and Raja Azam from VC Gharam Thon joined PTI.

Besides chairmen of 20 VCs, 7 ladies members out of 9 from Tehsil Khanpur also joined PTI.