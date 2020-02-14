20 vehicles impounded for causing pollution

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded 20 vehicles causing pollution in the city during a crack down launched here on Friday.

In line with special directives of Commissioner DG Khan Division Naseem Sadiq, the RTA teams launched a crack down across the region against the vehicle causing pollution.

The teams impounded 12 tractor trollies over causing pollution and eight auto-rickshaws for illegal parking on the road.

The commissioner has directed officers concerned to continue crack down against the illegal parking across the region. He said that tractor trollies loaded with some material must be covered before entering the city area. He said that special paints would be pasted on the tractor trollies as a permission to enter the city area.