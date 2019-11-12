UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

20 Vehicles Impounded In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 05:49 PM

20 vehicles impounded in Multan

The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Multan has impounded 20 vehicles and challaned 60 others during snap checking on the city roads on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Multan has impounded 20 vehicles and challaned 60 others during snap checking on the city roads on Tuesday.

The campaign was launched on the orders of E&T Multan director, executed by Motor Checking In-charge Sheikh Arif and Inspector In-charge M Ehsan Khan Saddozai. The team checked registration of vehicles and those defaulting on token tax payment, officials said.

Related Topics

Multan Vehicles

Recent Stories

IDF Targets Islamic Jihad Group in Gaza in Retalia ..

1 minute ago

Pirates Attack, Rob Italian Ship in Gulf of Mexico ..

1 minute ago

3 drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

1 minute ago

UrduPoint and Ziff Davis announce Mashable Pakista ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways Multan station enhances security ..

1 minute ago

What resistance PM Khan faced while allowing Nawaz ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.