20 vehicles impounded in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Multan has impounded 20 vehicles and challaned 60 others during snap checking on the city roads on Tuesday.

The campaign was launched on the orders of E&T Multan director, executed by Motor Checking In-charge Sheikh Arif and Inspector In-charge M Ehsan Khan Saddozai. The team checked registration of vehicles and those defaulting on token tax payment, officials said.