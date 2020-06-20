20 vehicles impounded over violation of SoPs

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded 20 vehicles over violation of SoPs regarding coronavirus here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the district regional transport authority under the supervision of secretary RTA Ahmed Raza launched a crackdown at Sher Shah toll plaza and checked dozens of vehicles.

During the checking, 20 vehicles found involved in violating SoPs.

The RTA teams also imposed fine of over Rs 65000 on many other vehicles over violations.

Secretary RTA Ahmed Raza said no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk.

He said violators of coronavirus SoPs would be dealt with iron hands. He said the crackdown had been started after recording increase in numbers of coronavirus cases in the city.