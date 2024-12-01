Open Menu

20 Veterinary Dispensaries Activated In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2024 | 08:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The Livestock Department has activated 20 veterinary dispensaries across the Faisalabad division to facilitate the cattle and poultry farmers.

Director Livestock Dr Syed Nadeem Badar said here on Sunday that a comprehensive strategy was being implemented for vaccination of animals and poultry birds to save them various kinds of diseases.

In this connection, 20 mobile veterinary dispensaries were activated across the division in addition to directing the staff of all veterinary hospitals to provide best quality of treatment to the cattle and poultry birds when their farmers contact them in this regard.

He said that the livestock officers and officials were also guiding the cattle farmers about the benefits of Chief Minister Livestock Card.

In this connection, special “Baithaks” were also being arranged in far-flung rural areas so that the farmers of remote areas could also take maximum advantages from the steps taken by the Livestock Department on special directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for the benefit of livestock farmers, he added.

