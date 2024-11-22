20 wheelchairs distributed among persons with disabilities in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The district administration held an open court(Kuli Kactheri) to address problems faced by persons with disabilities at their doorstep.

According to the district administration, the initiative was taken under the provincial government’s public service agenda to listen to the grievances of persons with disabilities and take immediate action for resolution.

A large number of persons with disabilities from various areas of Tank district attended the meeting.

During the event, Deputy Commissioner Tank, Tanvir Khan also distributed 20 wheelchairs to them to ease their mobility.

The ceremony was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Allah Noor and district’s social welfare officer, who described this initiative as an important step for the welfare of such individuals.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Tanvir Khan said the provincial government was making every effort to improve the lives of persons with disabilities, and similar programs would continue in the future as well.

APP/slm