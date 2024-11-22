20 Wheelchairs Distributed Among Persons With Disabilities In Tank
Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The district administration held an open court(Kuli Kactheri) to address problems faced by persons with disabilities at their doorstep.
According to the district administration, the initiative was taken under the provincial government’s public service agenda to listen to the grievances of persons with disabilities and take immediate action for resolution.
A large number of persons with disabilities from various areas of Tank district attended the meeting.
During the event, Deputy Commissioner Tank, Tanvir Khan also distributed 20 wheelchairs to them to ease their mobility.
The ceremony was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Allah Noor and district’s social welfare officer, who described this initiative as an important step for the welfare of such individuals.
Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Tanvir Khan said the provincial government was making every effort to improve the lives of persons with disabilities, and similar programs would continue in the future as well.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case
Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hamilton on top in Vegas as Verstappen struggles35 seconds ago
-
Four-day national training workshop on ‘Art of Parenting’ concluded41 seconds ago
-
3rd International Kidney Transplant Symposium on Saturday45 seconds ago
-
Calligraphy workshop held at Punjab Arts Council A calligraphy11 minutes ago
-
Search operations conducted in different areas to net criminals11 minutes ago
-
22 accused netted with 3 kg charras, 90 liters liquor, six 30 bore pistols11 minutes ago
-
Butchers fined for selling substandard meats11 minutes ago
-
10 child beggars taken into custody11 minutes ago
-
MWMC begins semi-mechanised cleanliness operation11 minutes ago
-
Passing-out parade of 50th Common ASPs held at National Police Academy11 minutes ago
-
NA body on parliamentary affairs lauds Ministry’s performance21 minutes ago
-
DC chairs wheat cultivation committee meeting21 minutes ago