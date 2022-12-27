UrduPoint.com

20 Workshops Underway To Train Journalists On Modern Trends In Journalism

December 27, 2022

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has launched a series of workshops for the capacity building of new and mid-career journalists across the country.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has launched a series of workshops for the capacity building of new and mid-career journalists across the country.

The training workshops were organized at the Pakistan Information Centers which were established by the Press Information Department (PID) to impart professional training to the journalists, said a news release.

Currently, more than 20 training workshops were underway in Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Karachi, Muzaffarabad, and Gilgit-Baltistan to train journalists associated with print, electronic and digital media on different topics mainly related to modern trends and challenges in journalism.

Earlier in June 2022, the Pakistan Information Center organized 16 workshops across the country on various topics to impart training to more than 700 journalists.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's initiative related to the workshops received an overwhelming response from the journalist community and praise from their different organizations, including the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists.

The series of training workshops is not only extended to the provincial capitals but also to the far-flung areas of the country, especially in Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and remote areas of Punjab so that the journalists living in those areas can also reap the benefits of such initiative.

Senior journalists, media experts, and faculty members from mass communication departments of different universities are being invited to those workshops for the training of journalists.

The Pakistan Information Center will also organize training workshops on important topics like investigative journalism, digital media authenticity, fake news, and documentary-making in the next few days.

To this end, a two days training workshop titled "News Authenticity and Curbing Fake News and Anti-state Propaganda" will kick off at the Information Service academy, Islamabad from December 28.

