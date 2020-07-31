20-year-old Woman Killed By Husband
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :A woman was killed by husband in village Dollay wala in Saddar police station.
Police said here on Friday that Judge Maseeh informed police that Shehzad r/o Dollay wala had arranged a second marriage with his niece Irum Bibi (20) two years back.
On the day of incident,they quarreled over a domestic issue and Shehzad gave poisonous pills to his wife.
Police took the body into custody,shifted it to DHQ hospital for autopsy and started investigation.