UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

20-year-old Woman Killed By Husband

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 11:40 AM

20-year-old woman killed by husband

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :A woman was killed by husband in village Dollay wala in Saddar police station.

Police said here on Friday that Judge Maseeh informed police that Shehzad r/o Dollay wala had arranged a second marriage with his niece Irum Bibi (20) two years back.

On the day of incident,they quarreled over a domestic issue and Shehzad gave poisonous pills to his wife.

Police took the body into custody,shifted it to DHQ hospital for autopsy and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Marriage Wife Saddar Women

Recent Stories

PM directs strict action against corrupt elements ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan welcomes three-day ceasefire in Afghanist ..

18 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 31, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

11 hours ago

WHO Director-General hails Saudi precautionary mea ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.